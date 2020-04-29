Cutting fleet car costs with telemetry

Telemetry can open a window on the murky world of fleet vehicle usage, says Total WayKonect

Cutting fleet car costs with telemetry
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

For companies that run a large fleet of cars, the cost of hiring and maintaining the vehicles as well as paying the inevitable fines and repairs can come second only to the wages bill. The drivers of...

To continue reading...

More on Big Data and Analytics