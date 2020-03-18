The consortium looking to make quantum random number generation faster, cheaper and more secure

QRANGE is working on a three devices to extend the benefits of true randomness

Truly random numbers are vital for security
Truly random numbers are vital for security
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Random numbers are vital in many different fields. Scientists and statisticians use them to increase the accuracy of sampling; games of chance depend on the unpredictability produced by the digital roll...

To continue reading...

More on Hardware

Sony PS5 Lead System Architect Mark Cerny
Sony PlayStation 5 specs revealed

While the Sony PS5 hardware will be similar to Microsoft’s Xbox Series X, the two consoles also offer a number of differences in terms of raw specs